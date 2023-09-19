GOP lawmakers testify against eminent domain use for carbon pipeline

An Iowa lawmaker is suggesting the Iowa Utilities Board lacks the authority to grant Summit Carbon Solutions permission to seize property along its proposed pipeline route from unwilling landowners.

Republican Representative Steven Holt of Denison says eminent domain authority is reserved for projects that have a clear public use and public benefit. “It’s a terrible cost that my constituents and the folks in Iowa are paying when their land is going to be seized for this economic development project that does not fit the Iowa Constitutional requirement…for the use of eminent domain,”

Holt says. Holt, who is chairman of the Iowa House Judiciary Committee, says he’s not opposed to pipeline projects that developers argue would benefit farmers by making corn-based ethanol carbon neutral. “Let the pipelines be built using voluntary easements, but not using the heavy hand of government to take the land of others for what is a private economic development project,” Holt says.

Holt was one of two Republican lawmakers who testified today at the Iowa Utilities Board hearing reviewing Summit’s application for a permit to build and maintain a carbon pipeline in Iowa. Senator Sandy Salmon, a Republican from Janesville, called Summit’s request to seize about a third of its route across Iowa “breathtaking.”

“To me this is outrageous, reprehensible and shameless action,” Salmon said, “and all Iowans can see it.”

Salmon sid private property rights are essential for property and must be preserved.