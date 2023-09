The rain farmers have been hoping for slowed some of the harvest last week.

The U.S.D.A. reports says rainfall cut the time in the field by about two days. The corn harvest is now 9% statewide, compared to 5% the week before. The corn harvest is still six days ahead of last year.

The percentage of beans in the bin hit 11% last week — up from 3%. The bean harvest is three days ahead of last year, and one day ahead of the five-year average.