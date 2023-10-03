Harvest moved ahead after dry week

Dry weather gave farmers almost a full week of field time and the latest corn and soybean harvest numbers show the result.

The U.S.D.A. report show 16% of corn was out of the fields by the end of last week. That is up 9% percent from the previous week and the corn harvest is now four days ahead of last year and the five-year average. Corn condition improved slightly to 51% good to excellent.

The soybeans harvested more than doubled — hitting 24% — up from 11% the week before. Beans are right about on schedule, just one day ahead of last year, and equal to the average.

Soybean condition improved two percentage points so 49% are rated in good to excellent condition.