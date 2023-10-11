Climate Statement says Iowa needs more solar power to supplement wind

The latest Iowa Climate Statement signed by more than 200 scientists and researchers at Iowa colleges and universities says the state needs to invest more in solar power.

Retired Iowa State University climate scientist Gene Takle says when wind is paired with solar, they tend to make up for each other’s weaknesses.

“Iowa’s wind energy resources are maximum in winter and early spring, while solar energy is maximum in late spring and summer when wind is low. And strong nighttime winds at turbine-height complement strong daytime solar energy in summer and fall,” Takle says.

Around 60% of electricity generated in Iowa comes from wind. University of Iowa environmental health professor Peter Thorne says solar could potentially overtake wind. “Solar could produce as much energy in Iowa as wind does today, leading Iowa to close in on that 100 percent renewables benchmark that we want to achieve,” Thorne says.

Several large-scale solar projects are under development, including a 200 mega-watt solar farm in Linn County at the former Duane Arnold nuclear plant. Iowa’s electric wind production is higher share than any other state, but Iowa solar energy capacity is well below the national average.

(By Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio)