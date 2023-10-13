Iowa’s Best Breaded Tenderloin of 2023 served in Manning

A west central Iowa restaurant that’s been in business since 1977 is the winner of this year’s contest for the “Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin in Iowa.

Cliff’s Place in Manning is owned by Jim and Jon Waterbury, who are brothers. Jim Waterbury says the breading on the tenderloin is not a huge secret. It’s part flour and part of the breading they use on the chicken they serve.

“It just seasons it just nice and it stays on the pork really well. We do a buttermilk wash, which gives it a little tang,” he says. “Nothing fantastic and we don’t go all out. We just want the pork to shine through.”

This the 21st year the Iowa Pork Producers have sponsored a breaded tenderloin contest. Officials from the group will be at the Manning restaurant just before today’s lunch rush to present the Waterbury brothers will check for five-hundred dollars, a plaque and a large banner promoting the award. The Roadhouse in Orange City was the running up in this year’s contest.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City/O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa)