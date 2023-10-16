Another B1G award for Iowa’s Tory Taylor

Iowa senior punter Tory Taylor has been named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week following his dominant performance in the Hawkeyes’ 15-6 road win at Wisconsin, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference office. It is the second straight week and fifth time in his career that Taylor has earned the weekly accolade.

Taylor punted 10 times for a career-high 506 combined yards, averaging 50.6 yards per punt, against the Badgers. Half of his 10 punts went over 50 yards, including two 60+ yards (60 and 62) and six were downed inside the 20-yard line. None of his punts were touchbacks. His 10 punts equaled a personal best, while his 62-yard punt in the third quarter matched a season high.

The Australia native ranks first in the conference and fourth in the country in average yards per punt (48.3). Taylor has been included in Ray’s 8, which recognizes top punting performances nationally, four of the first six weeks of 2023.