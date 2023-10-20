North America’s first mega alpaca show is this weekend in Iowa

Alpaca farmers from all across the Midwest will be bringing their animals to central Iowa this weekend for a large convention, show and competition.

Jennifer Hack, president of the National Alpaca Owners Association, says the Fall Alpaca Spectacular will be the first-ever “mega” alpaca show in North America, as it’s combining five competitions into one.

“We have three separate halter shows going, which means each one will be judged by a different judge,” Hack says, “and then we have two walking fleece, which is only the fleece is judged while it’s still on the animal, and so there will be two separate judges, one for each show for that walking fleece as well.”

The animals’ roots are in South America, but Hack says alpacas have adapted well to living in Iowa — and elsewhere — as her Triple-H Ranch is in Colorado. There will be some 350 alpacas shown at the Iowa venue, which is free and open to the general public.

“We are very passionate about these animals and a lot of people don’t know about them, so we love to talk about them, share our knowledge, introduce them to people who may not have ever seen an alpaca — or felt one,” Hack says. “It’s just a very unique livestock to raise.”

Unlike most other livestock, alpacas aren’t raised for meat, but rather for their fleece, which Hack says is truly unlike that of any other creature. “Their fleece is closer to cashmere,” Hack says. “It’s incredibly soft, very silky. You can easily wear it up against your skin without having any itchiness.” That fleece is exceptionally versatile and a wide array of products will be on display and for sale at the event, including apparel, hats, scarves, gloves, shawls, teddy bears, jewelry, and more.

“It’s been used as a filler for quilts and blankets, much like you would use down,” Hack says. “You see wedding dresses made out of alpaca fiber. They’re just stunning. It just has a different drape to it and it’s a little bit more luxurious.”

The event runs today through Sunday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.