Brian Ferentz will not return as Iowa’s offensive coordinator

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return for the 2024 season.

Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz says she informed the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz that this will be his final season with the program and made the decision after consulting with the head coach and University president Barbara Wilson.

“Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule. It is not my practice to be involved in assistant coaching decisions and certainly not to make public such a change during a season. Our priority is to put all our student-athletes in the best position to have both short-term and long-term success, on and off the field.”

Brian Ferentz is in his seventh season as offensive coordinator and that unit has become a national punchline the past couple of years. This season, the Hawkeyes are 6-2 despite an offense that ranks last nationally by averaging just over 232 yards per game and Iowa has scored only 14 offensive touchdowns in eight games. Prior to being named offensive coordinator, he served as offensi

ve line coach from 2012 to 2016 and also had a four-year stint on the staff of the New England Patriots.