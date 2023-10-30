Chance to get traffic tickets dismissed under southwest Iowa county’s program

A new pilot program in a southwest Iowa county will let drivers get some traffic tickets dismissed if they complete a defensive driving course. Fremont County Attorney Peter Johnson says the program is being done in collaboration with the National Safety Council’s Nebraska Chapter.

“Most drivers aren’t getting tickets all the time. Sometimes it’s just a temporary lapse in judgement and it’s a minor traffic violation, but we know the effect that can have on people’s licenses and insurance rates,” he says, “so we want to give people an opportunity who through taking a class, through getting educated, would qualify to (have their tickets) be dismissed.”

An individual with a traffic ticket in Fremont County would be eligible to take the course once every three years. “We think just a refresher course on the rules of the road and safe driving techniques will be beneficial to the community at large,” Johnson says.

People who get tickets in Fremont County for minor moving violations, like running a stop sign or driving no more than 20 miles over the speed limit are eligible to apply to take a four hour course and get the ticket waived. There’s an eight hour course for more serious violations, but Johnson says county officials will review all applications – and some will not be approved. “There are other factors that we consider — whether the citation was issued in relation to an accident, whether there are other factual circumstances,” Johnson says. “…We kind of give it a once over to make sure that you are eligible and then if you are eligible we’ll let you know you are free to sign up for a class. They do a quick screening as well to make sure you qualify with our standards.”

People who have a commercial driver’s license — even if the violation happened in a personal or private vehicle — are not eligible for the Fremont County program.

(Reporting by Ethan Hewett, KMA, Shenandoah)