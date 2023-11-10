Spotlighting music, books and art, Perry hosts Art on the Prairie

The central Iowa town of Perry is hosting its 13th annual Art on the Prairie festival this weekend, promising a celebration of art, music and literature.

Lynsi Pasutti, vice president of the event’s board of directors, says the fest is the product of a host of creative artists, dedicated entrepreneurs, and community members.

“It’s a two-day festival in ten downtown historic buildings,” Pasutti says, “live music, visual artists, and poetry readings, as well as some other activities. We have 55 visual artists, 23 poets and 32 musicians that will really help bring the downtown to life.”

Perry’s downtown is home to more than 30 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, and each of the ten festival venues will host an array of visual and performance art — including a one-woman solo musical.

“At Security Bank Building, which is City Hall, we have Poetry on the Prairie which is like a mini festival within a festival,” Pasutti says. “There will be some writing workshops, poetry slams, poetry readings, so just a fun event to be a part of.”

If you’re looking for something to decorate your home, your yard or your body, she says there will be hundreds of items from which to choose.

“We bring in artists from all across the Iowa,” Pasutti says. “The mediums vary from ceramics and jewelry, painting, mixed media, photography, fiber, wood, and so really all kinds of things, glass as well, just about anything you could find with a nice variety.”

She notes all of the artists are Iowans. The fest runs Saturday and Sunday.