Iowa State’s Sama honored by the Big 12

Iowa State running back Abu Sama III has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. It is the first weekly honor of his career and Sama is the fourth Cyclone to be recognized by the conference this season.

Sama put on a show in Iowa State’s 45-13 victory at BYU Saturday night with 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries – good for an average of 13.8 yards per touch. His 110 yards and two scores were both career bests.

The Des Moines native had a pair of highlight-reel touchdowns from distances of 13 and 59 yards. His 59-yard score in the fourth quarter was the longest of his career and the longest rushing touchdown by ISU since Breece Hall against TCU in 2021 (80 yards).

Sama’s 100-plus yard performance, the first of his career, was the first by an ISU running back since Jirehl Brock last season (vs. Iowa) and the first by a Cyclone freshman since Hall did so against Texas in 2021.