Sioux City march remembers Native American children

The 21st annual memorial march to honor lost children wound through Sioux City Wednesday. The march remembers Native American children all the way back to the 1880s, who have been removed from their homes and placed into foster care.

Manape Lamere (Muh-nah-pay Luh-mair)led the march that he says is focused on healing and wellness among the Native American community.

“We’re trying the best we can to provide not just services to Indian people, but be more proactive. And maybe Sioux City could be a hub for the rest of the state of Iowa all the foster parents and all the Indian foster parents and then all the Indians too,” he says.

He says progress is being made. “So we got a lot of bases to cover and bit by bit we’re feeling more confident in that, Lamere says. The theme for this year’s walk was “Healing our spirits, creating culturally competent systems of care.”

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)