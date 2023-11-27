Woman seriously injured in Fort Dodge dog attack

Police in Fort Dodge are trying to determine what lead up to a dog attack that left a woman seriously injured Friday.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, the attack was called into dispatch at around noon, with officers arriving within minutes to find a woman being attacked by three dogs. Attempts were made to scare the dogs away but the dogs would not stop. The officer on scene shot all three dogs multiple times to stop the attack.

The female victim was life flighted to a hospital in Des Moines.

(By Brooke Bickford, KFVD, Fort Dodge)