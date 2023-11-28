Iowa’s DeJean and Taylor are finalists for national awards

Two Iowa football All-America candidates have been named finalists for national awards on Tuesday. Defensive back Cooper DeJean was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, while punter Tory Taylor is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award. The Jim Thorpe Award is given to the nation’s top defensive back, while the Ray Guy Award is given to the best collegiate punter.

Joining DeJean as Jim Thorpe finalists are senior safety Trey Taylor (Air Force) and sophomore safety Malaki Starks (Georgia).

Joining Taylor as Ray Guy finalists are senior Matt Haybell (Vanderbilt) and redshirt junior Alex Mastromanno (Florida State).

Winners of both awards will be announced on Dec. 8, during the College Football Awards Show televised live on ESPN.