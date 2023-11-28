Warmer weather is on the way

Temperatures are going to warm up in Iowa as we hit midweek. National Weather Service meteorologist, Alexis Jimenez says temperatures will be more normal.

“With highs tomorrow in the low to mid 40s. And then kind of dropping off into the 40s, low 40s again on Thursday, with a passing system and with some rain to the far southeast,” she says. Those temperatures would melt the snow, and that helps keep things warmer. “Certainly with snow on the ground it keeps our temperatures lower a little bit, but once we push above freezing, that snow melts off and that effect kind of goes away,” Jimenez says.

Jimenez says there doesn’t appear to be any big cold stretches coming up for now. “We’ll just sort of just trend on those lower temperatures as we get into December and approach the winter months here. But thankfully, generally we’re going to be near average for the foreseeable future,” she says.

Jimenez works out of the Johnston office and says the monthly snow total for Des Moines is running a little ahead of average. “The normal value is right at two inches for the month and we’ve had two-point-six inches so far. So we’re right on par with what we would usually want to see. November is generally a pretty dry month is because it’s getting into that colder season,” Jimenez says. She says we might get some more snow into late Saturday into Sunday, especially for northern Iowa.