Becht named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht was named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Becht joins Mike Warren (2015) as Iowa State players to be named Offensive Freshman of the Year. He’s the first quarterback winner of the award since 2019 (Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State).

Becht broke ISU’s freshman records for completions (209), passing touchdowns (20) and passing yards (2,674). He completed 63.5 percent of his passes in leading the Cyclones from one conference win in 2022 to six league victories in 2023. He had six completions for 60 yards or more, the most by an ISU QB since Brock Purdy completed seven passes of 60-plus yards in 2019.