Iowa’s Freeman honored by B1G

Iowa forward Owen Freeman has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. It is Freeman’s third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor this season, tying Aaron White for the most in program history. White earned the distinction three times during the 2011-12 season.

The Moline, Illinois, earned his latest accolade after scoring a career-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the Hawkeyes’ home victory over North Florida on Nov. 29. Freeman also had five rebounds, five blocks – with three coming in a matter of seconds on a single possession — and three steals in the game.

For the season, Freeman is averaging 10.3 points on 62.2 percent shooting to go along with a team-high 15 blocks. He has three or more blocks in three games and five or more rebounds twice. He currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 15 blocks.