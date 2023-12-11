Another B1G honor for Iowa’s Clark

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week..

This marks Clark’s 21st weekly award from the conference, which is second-most in conference history behind UI’s Megan Gustafson. She garnered weekly honors six times last season and for the third time this season.

Clark led Iowa to a pair of road wins against Iowa State and Wisconsin. She eclipsed 3,000 points against Iowa State on Wednesday and added to her prowess by surpassing Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne to be top-10 on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list.