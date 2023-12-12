UI and ISU marching bands are Metallica competition finalists

A well-known heavy metal band has announced the Iowa and Iowa State marching bands are finalists in Metallica’s inaugural “For Whom the Band Tolls” competition.

Metallica launched the competition in April, giving marching bands permission to use their music for free and enter the contest to win $75,000. The University of Iowa Marching Band staged its Metallica show in Kinnick Stadium on September 30, during a night game. The “Hawkeye Metal Band” joined the performance, which ended with fireworks.

The Iowa State University Marching Band performed its Metallica show on September 23 in Ames. Master of Puppets — the title track to Metallica’s 1986 album — was the closer.

The two in-state rivals and bands from Auburn, Fresno State and the University of Texas are the five finalists in the competition among Division I football schools. The winner will be announced during the first week of January.