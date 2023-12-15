Hinson condemns UN climate-related report on meat consumption

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is blasting a United Nations organization for calling on citizens in the United States and other developed countries to eat less meat. The recommendation comes from the U.N.’s Food and Agricultural Organization, which Hinson says it headed by a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Let’s be clear. This is a thinly veiled attempt by China to undermine U.S. agriculture as well as the Iowa farmers who produce high-quality meat,” Hinson says.

Hinson is co-sponsoring a resolution in the U.S. House to condemn the U-N report, which suggests reducing greenhouse gas emissions requires a reduction in excessive meat consumption in the world’s richest nations. “China knows that reducing meat production and consumption will negatively impact our producers, our ag economy and our food security. They would like nothing more than to sabotage U.S. agriculture production and exert influence over the global food supply,” Hinson says. “Calling for Americans to eat less meat is part of their ploy to undermine the U.S. economy as they pursue their malign agenda.”

Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says it appears the United Nations can call on Americans to eat less meat, but they cannot condemn Hamas for atrocities in Israel. “I’d like to see the U.N. stand up for human rights and condemn China for being the biggest polluter on earth before I hear another world about Americans producing or consuming less meat,” Hinson says.

The United Nations report suggests livestock production accounts for a third of greenhouse gas emissions and 40 percent of methane. Hinson and Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood are co-sponsoring the resolution pushing back on the U.N. report. Flood says meat “is one of the most efficient ways to deliver protein” and reducing meat consumption in the U-S would “shatter” the world’s food security.