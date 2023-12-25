Cheerleader nominations open for Winter Games in Iowa Great Lakes

The University of Okoboji Winter Games start a month from today in the Iowa Great Lakes region.

Outdoor events include flag football and a keg toss. There are indoor events, like bowling and a cribbage tournament. Blain Andera with the Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce says there’s a chance to be a cheerleader, too. (as said) “Traveling around to all of the events and stuff January 25-28 for the 44th annual University of Okoboji Winter Games,” he says.

Three brothers created a crest for the fictional University of Okoboji in the 1970s and it’s now marketed as a mythical, yet fun campus in the Iowa Great Lakes. Cheerleader nominations for the University of Okoboji Winter Games are being accepted through December 31. The Iowa Lakes Chamber of Commerce will host voting online and at the chamber office in early January. Andera says eight cheer squad members will be elected. “A ready smile, enthusiasm for all our U of O campus has to offer and just a sincere desire to give their time and talent to enhance the area,” Andera says.

The University of Okoboji Winter Games typically attract 40,000 visitors and participants. Registration for most of the competitive events closes January 22, but some events have a limited number of teams or individuals and those will fill up early.

(Reporting by Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)