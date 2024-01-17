Funeral for Perry principal will be livestreamed on Saturday

Dates are now set for residents to say goodbye to Perry High School Principal Dan Marberger.

Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home says the visitation for Marburger will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday in the Perry Elementary School gym.

The funeral is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines — and the service will be livestreamed.

Marburger will be buried in Perry. The 56-year-old died Sunday, ten days after the shootings at Perry High that left an 11-year-old student dead, and four students and two other staff members hurt.

Hailed as a hero, Marburger was shot trying to distract the 17-year-old gunman, who took his own life.

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to remain at half-staff statewide in Marburger’s honor until after the funeral.