No. 24 Iowa State women awarded forfeit win

The Big 12 Conference has announced that Saturday’s women’s basketball game between No. 24 Iowa State and TCU in Ames has been cancelled as the Horned Frogs do not have enough available players. TCU has also cancelled tonight’s game against No. 7 Kansas State in Fort Worth.

Per Conference rule, the member institution unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist.

As a result, Iowa State and Kansas State will each gain a win in the league standings while TCU picks up two losses. Overall records will not be impacted as per NCAA policy.