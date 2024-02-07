Iowa’s U.S. House delegation votes to impeach Mayorkas

The four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, but the impeachment effort fell short.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion released a video statement before the vote. “His offenses have jeopardized national security and truly put American lives at risk,” Hinson said. “…It is our constitutional duty to impeach Secretary Mayorkas.”

Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull, in a written statement, said Mayorkas is “unwilling to close the southern border” and that’s a “dereliction of duty” with “catastrophic” consequences. Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of also voted to impeach Mayorkas, but did not issue statements after the vote.

It’s likely House Republicans will bring the Mayorkas impeachment up for another vote.