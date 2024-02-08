Sentencing set for Woodbury County Supervisor’s wife on voter fraud conviction

The wife of a Woodbury County supervisor who was convicted of voter fraud will be sentenced on April 1st.

Kim Phong Taylor was found guilty on multiple charges in a scheme to illegally gather votes from the Vietnamese Community for her husband Jeremy. Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill was one of the witnesses for federal prosecutors. Gill says workers in his office raised a concern about absentee ballots in the 2020 primary election.

“There were 135 write-ins for Jeremy Taylor as auditor and 150 in that supervisor seat. And what was noticeable, why they called me down is the handwriting was all the same,” Gill says. He says there wasn’t enough to take action on at that point. “And I just kept saying you know it’s a get out the vote effort unless one of those voters tells me differently, there’s nothing we can do about it,” he says. Things changed when a brother and sister came forward and said they were not allowed to legally vote because someone had forged ballots cast in their names.

Kim was found guilty of 26 counts of providing false information, 23 counts of fraudulent voting, and three counts of fraudulent registration. She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count. Jeremy Taylor, was named an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the case but hasn’t been charged with a crime. Taylor was urged to resign by fellow board of supervisor members, but has refused.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)