Thousands switched party registration for 2024 Iowa Caucuses

The latest voter registration data suggests thousands of Iowans switched their party registration to Republican so they could participate in last month’s Iowa Caucuses.

Voter data from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office shows there were about 16,000 more registered Republicans in Iowa on February 1 than there were on January 2. The Iowa Republican Party Caucuses were held January 15.

The data suggests about 5500 Democrats and 6000 independents switched their party registration to Republicans in order to participate in the caucuses that night.