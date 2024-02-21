Treehouse Village attraction to open soon at Iowa Arboretum

The Iowa Arboretum in Boone County will debut a first-in-the-Midwest feature at its facility this spring, according to spokesman Mark Schnieder.

“We’re going to be opening Treehouse Village, which is an all-inclusive tree house suspension bridge and outdoor nature play area,” Schnieder says, “and it will give people elevated and ground level experiences in tree houses and in a really neat play area.”

He says the Treehouse Village will be a welcome addition to the arboretum near Madrid, with several features just for people in wheelchairs, including a swing and a zip-line.

“The whole project is located in our woodland area across from our main campus, so we’re still about gardens, which is very important to us, and growing trees,” Schnieder says. “This is a new element that will bring families, bring people, bring grandparents with their grandchildren to the arboretum to experience nature and be outdoors.”

Almost $1.7 million dollars has been raised for the Treehouse Village project, with a fundraising goal of $2-million.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)