DNR seeking information after state’s largest sycamore damaged by fire

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking the public for help in finding out how one of the state’s oldest trees got damaged.

The DNR says someone reported a burning tree Sunday at Geode State Park near Danville in southeast Iowa. The tree turned out to be the one that has been certified as the largest sycamore in the state. Based on its circumference and other measurements is estimated to be around 350 years old

A park ranger says the tree was severely damaged by the fire and its survival is uncertain. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the D-N-R.