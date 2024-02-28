Feenstra says no deal yet on gov’t funding, Farm Bill vote in 4-5 weeks

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull says the U.S. House will start voting tonight on a series of budget bills, but there’s no deal yet on a temporary spending plan that would avert a federal government shutdown at the end of this week.

“We’re working with leadership right now to figure out a solution,” Feenstra said this morning. “Obviously we do not want a government shutdown, but obviously we have to get our budget bills passed and so that’s what we’re going to do.”

The House is scheduled to take votes on four of its 12 budget bills this week, with votes on the rest next week. The federal government’s fiscal year started October 1, 2023, but congress has not agreed on a budget for the year. Instead, congress has passed three previous agreements to keep last year’s spending levels in place while budget negotiations continue. March 1st is the latest deadline for a final agreement.

Feenstra said shutting down the U.S./Mexico border is the paramount issue for Republicans in these budget talks. “We have to have ‘Remain in Mexico’ and we’re got to stop ‘catch and release.’ Those are the two very key components that we have to get done,” Feenstra said, referring to policies related to asylum seekers. “And then we have to figure out a solution to building the wall.”

Feenstra expects the Farm Bill that sets a five year outline for crop insurance subsidies and food assistance programs will come up for a vote in the U.S. House in late March or early April. “To help our producers when it comes to insurance, when it comes to conservation, trade, export markets — this bill’s got to get done,” Feenstra said.

Feenstra spoke with reporters in Des Moines after filing about 3800 signatures on nominating papers for the June Primary. Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s fourth congressional district, is seeking a third term in the U.S. House. Feenstra faces a primary challenge from Kevin Virgil, a former Army Ranger and CIA officer who has the backing of former Congressman Steve King. Feenstra defeated King in the 2020 GOP Primary Election.