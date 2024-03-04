Iowa’s Sandfort claims pair of weekly honors

Iowa junior Payton Sandfort has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week. It is the first accolade of Sandfort’s career.

Sandfort was also selected as Dick Vitale’s National Player of the Week.

The Waukee, Iowa, native earned the distinctions after averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, eight assists and 1.5 blocks in leading the Hawkeyes to wins over Penn State and at Northwestern. He shot 40 percent from the field and 96 percent from the free throw line in the two games.

Sandfort opened the week by recording the first triple-double in Iowa history (and the first in the Big Ten this season). He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks, tying a career-best in points and posting career-highs in assists and blocks.

The performance was the first 26-10-10-3 game in regulation since Marquette’s Dwyane Wade against top-seeded Kentucky in the 2003 NCAA Tournament.

Sandfort made 18-of-19 free throws in the game, including a school-record 16 straight to close out the game. He is currently riding a streak of 21 consecutive makes heading into the March 10 regular season finale.

In the road win at Northwestern, Sandfort notched his second straight 20-point game, finishing with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds. He went 7-of-14 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range to help the Hawkeyes hand the Wildcats their first Big Ten home loss this season.

The victory gave Iowa 10 Big Ten wins for a program record six straight seasons and for the ninth time ninth time in the last 10 seasons under head coach Fran McCaffery.