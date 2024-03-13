Former IKM Manning teacher sentenced to more than 30 years for sexual abuse of students

A former IKM-Manning teacher has received the maximum prison sentence on multiple felony charges for sexual misconduct with students.

A Carroll County District Court judge sentenced 24-year-old Cassidy Sue Kraus (Branning) to 33 years in prison, to be served consecutively, for one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, and three counts of dissemination of obscene material to minors. Kraus entered a plea agreement on January 11th, pleading guilty on all counts.

Kraus was charged with molesting two 13-year-old victims in May 2022, performing sex acts with a 14-year-old victim between Jan. 17 and Jan. 31, 2023, and sending obscene materials using SnapChat between January 2022 and May 2023. Kraus is also ordered to pay a few thousand dollars in victim restitution fees along with the prison sentence.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)