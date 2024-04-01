Northwest Iowa woman sentenced to 4 months in federal prison for voter fraud

The wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor has been sentenced to prison after being convicted late last year on 52 counts of voter fraud.

Kim Taylor must serve four months in federal prison and four additional months on home confinement. Taylor is the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. In November, a federal jury convicted her on 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, 23 counts of fraudulent voting, plus three counts of fraudulent registration. Taylor was born in Vietnam and witnesses testified she manipulated local residents of Vietnamese descent to illegally cast ballots for family members during elections in 2020> Her husband ran for congress and lost in the Republican Primary that June, then won a seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in November of 2020.

The federal judge who sentenced Taylor this afternoon has ordered her to pay a special assessment of $5200. She must also serve two years of supervised release. Kim and Jeremy Taylor are the parents of six children. Jeremy Taylor has resisted calls for him to resign from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. He recently announced he will not seek reelection.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)