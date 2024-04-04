New Iowa ‘guardrails’ for support animals in rental units

The legislature has approved new rules for how Iowa landlords handle requests from renters who ask to have an emotional support animal or a service animal in their unit.

“A good majority of our veterans have emotional support animals…We don’t want other people damaging the system of people who need these,” Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf said. “…We want to make sure those that are abusing it don’t have quite the right to abuse it that they do now.”

The bill outlines when landlords may reject requests based on safety or financial concerns.

Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City said the bill provides “common sense” guidelines for what kind of documents landlords can request from tenants who ask to have a service or support

animal in their rental.

“Pets are wonderful companions and as anyone who’s ever had a pet knows, they can also be very healing as well, “Bossman said. “That’s why support animals are so vital, but to maintain the

stability of the system, there must be guardrails.”

Representative Josh Turek of Council Bluffs said service animals are a lifeline for many individuals with a disability.”A service animal requires the individual to have a physical disability. It also is limited exclusively to a dog and, in incredibly rare i

cases, to a small horse,” Turek said. “This animal also has to be trained and, probably most important and significantly, it is required to perform a task that the individual with a disability, the disability prevents them from doing.”

The bill says landlords may ask for documentation from a health care provider if a tenant’s need for an assistance animal is not readily apparent. The bill won unanimous approval in the House and Senate and it’s now headed to the governor for review.