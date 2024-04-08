Viewing 84% solar eclipse from Iowa Capitol steps

Groups of Iowa Capitol insiders gathered outside the statehouse this afternoon to view a partial solar eclipse.

A group of high schoolers who are House pages and paid to run errands for lawmakers stood on the Capitol’s west steps, passing around pairs of the special glasses necessary for eclipse viewing.

This is the second time Charlie Timm of Windsor Heights of has seen an eclipse from Iowa’s Capitol Hill. He and his mother were at the Capitol in 2017 to see a partial solar eclipse. “I thought it was pretty cool, but I was kind of disappointed that the sky didn’t go dark,” Timm said of his 2017 experience. “I thought it would be: ‘Oh, the whole thing’s covereed.’ Apparently that’s not how it works.”

In the eclipse Timm saw in 2017, about 95% of the sun was eclipsed by the moon. Today, at 1:58 p.m. in Des Moines, about 84% of the sun was obscured by the moon. Depending on where you were in Iowa today, the moon blocked 70-85% of the sun in Iowa for about three minutes.