Governor says Iowa coach Bluder’s pay should recognize excellence

Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder has done a “phenomenal job” and her pay should reflect that.

“I think we need to recognize her. She’s done a great job,” Reynolds said earlier today. “I think that should be reflected in the salaries. I always want to encourage recognizing excellence.”

Reynolds, though, is not suggesting what Bluder’s salary should be. Fran McCaffrey’s been coach of the men’s team at Iowa for 13 seasons and his annual salary this year is about $3.2 million. Bluder, in her 24th season as the Iowa women’s coach, is earning $310,000 worth of bonuses due to her team’s run in this year’s NCAA tournament. That’s on top of her $1.4 million salary for this season.

Iowa’s governor said the Hawkeye women have “changed the landscape of women’s sports,” capped by a championship game that was the most-watched basketball game since 2019 — surpassing college men’s basketball and NBA games over the past five seasons.

“That team has changed women’s sports forever,” Reynolds said “The number of people that watched. The number of people that were cheering them on.”

While speaking with reporters earlier today, Reynolds praised National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and her Hawkeye teammates. “They really have just captured the hearts of the country and have done amazing things for women’s sports,” Reynolds said. “All you have to do is look at the little girls that are not only standing in the audience with the signs, but are waiting to have a chance to shake her hand or have her sign something or to emulate what she’s done, so that should always be recognized.”

Reynolds played six-on-six girls basketball for Interstate 35 and graduated from the high school in Truro in 1977. Bluder graduated from high school two years later after playing six-on-six basketball at Linn-Mar. Bluder went on to be a three-year starter for the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team.