Audubon woman dies in accident near Hamlin

A western Iowa woman was killed in a crash with a semi in Audubon County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol reports the crash happened at around 2:15 p.m. at 220th Street and Highway 71, near Hamlin. Authorities say a 1998 Buick Century driven by 73-year-old Sheryl Zinke, of Audubon, was traveling west on 220th. A semi driven by 42-year-old Ross Miller, of Carroll, was traveling north on Highway 71. When Zinke failed to stop at the intersection, her car was struck by the semi.

Zinke died at the scene.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)