Remnants of Sunday’s grain elevator fire are still burning in Hamilton County

The fire that destroyed a decades-old wooden grain elevator in north-central Iowa last weekend is still smoldering, and a huge pile of soybeans remains to be cleaned up.

Nick Willwerth is a spokesman for the United Co-op in Stonega, in northern Hamilton County.

“We have cleanup crews on site working on spreading out that pile and suppressing the fires,” Willwerth says, “and then once the fire is suppressed, we’ll be in the process of screening those soybeans to haul to a location to sort out at that point what’s salvageable, what’s not salvageable and go from there.”

The elevator facility was built in 1954. Willwerth says the Blairsburg Fire Department is working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the fire’s cause.

A dozen fire departments from four counties responded to the Sunday blaze. No one was hurt.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC Webster City)