Cyclones add three transfers

Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of three transfers to the 2024-25 Iowa State roster. Seattle transfer Brandton Chatfield, Northern Iowa transfer Nate Heise and Charlotte transfer Dishon Jackson will all join the Cyclones this summer.

Chatfield is a 6-10 forward out of Orofino, Idaho who played for the Redhawks the last three seasons. Chatfield comes to Iowa State with one season of eligibility remaining. Chatfield will be the first known player from Idaho in program history.

He started all 37 games for Seattle last season, ranking second on the team in rebounds per game at 5.4. He averaged 9.4 points per game, while shooting 60.1 percent from the floor. He also tallied 30 blocked shots and 15 steals. Chatfield was named to the NABC Honors Court in 2022 and was a WAC All-Academic selection in 2022 and 2023.

“Brandton brings tireless work habits and a blue-collar mentality to the court each day,” Otzelberger said. “His skill level at his size will be an asset to our offense. Defensively he takes tremendous pride in his team getting stops and you can count on him to block out. Brandton’s experience will serve our program immediately upon his arrival.”

Chatfield scored in double figures in 14 of his 37 games, including a pair of games with a career-high 18 points. He recorded three double-doubles on the year, while reaching double figure rebound totals four times. He just missed a fourth double-double with nine points against Utah Tech.

In three seasons at Seattle, Chatfield started 87 of the 99 games he appeared in. He led the Redhawks with 5.4 rebounds per game in 2022-23, while averaging 7.0 points per game. He was 22-of-56 (39.3 percent) from downtown in 2022-23 as well. Chatfield started his career at Washington State with fellow transfer Dishon Jackson and former Cyclone Aljaž Kunc. Chatfield redshirted the 2019-20 season and appeared in seven games in 2020-21 before transferring to Seattle.

Heise is a 6-5 guard out of Lake City, Minn. who played for the Panthers the last four years. Heise comes to Iowa State with one season of eligibility remaining and can apply for a medical redshirt for missing a majority of the 2022-23 season.

An All-Missouri Valley Conference Third Team selection, Heise appeared in and started 32 of the 33 games for the Panthers last season. He led Northern Iowa with 431 points, averaging a career-best 13.4 points per game. He connected on 47-of-132 3-pointers (35.6%). He averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, while also leading the Panthers with 78 assists (2.4 per game). Heise earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District First Team honors this season.

“Nate’s competitive spirit stands out in all that he does on the court,” Otzelberger said. “His basketball IQ, shooting ability and strength in attacking the paint will elevate our offense. Defensively he takes tremendous pride in shutting down an opponent’s best player. Nate is a proven winner and will immediately add to our culture.”

He scored in double figures in 22 of the 32 games he played in last season. Heise recorded four double-doubles on the year, scoring at least 19 points in each one of them. He just missed a triple-double against Belmont, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He had multiple steals in nine games, including three against North Texas.

During his junior year, he appeared in two games before suffering a season-ending hand injury. He scored 24 points in the two games. He started all 32 games as a sophomore, averaging 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He started 21 games as a freshman, averaging 7.6 points per game. He was named to the Missouri Valley All-Freshman Team.

Jackson is a 6-11 center out of Oakland, Calif. who played for the 49ers this season. Jones comes to Iowa State with two seasons of eligibility remaining after spending three years at Washington State, where he was teammates with fellow transfer Brandton Chatfield and former Cyclone Aljaž Kunc.

“Dishon possesses tremendous offensive skill, power and versatility,” Otzelberger said. “He’s a mismatch player that can create advantages and facilitate offense. Defensively, he’s an effective rim protector with terrific rebounding instincts. The maturity and leadership that Dishon has demonstrated will immediately impact our program.”

Jackson started all 30 games he appeared in for the 49ers last season, averaging 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals per game. He was second on the team in rebounding and third in scoring. He scored at least 15 points in 10 games, while reaching double figures in 17 games. He tallied a career-high 21 points against UAB. He notched two double-doubles on the year, including a career-high 12 rebounds against Tulsa. He had a career-high seven assists against East Carolina to go along with 10 rebounds and five points.

Prior to going to Charlotte last season, Jackson was at Washington State for three seasons. He made 49 appearances for the Cougars, including 19 starts. He redshirted his final season in Pullman due to an injury he suffered during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 7.2 points per game as a freshman for the Cougars, as he earned PAC-12 All-Freshman Honorable Mention honors.