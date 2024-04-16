Daisy Brand plans to build $708 million facility in Boone

The maker of a well-known brand of sour cream and cottage cheese is planning to open a production facility in Boone

The Boone City Council has voted to submit an application for Daisy Brand to the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The application is for tax incentives from the state’s High Quality Jobs program. Boone Mayor Eli Stine says a state board is expected to approve the application Friday.

The City of Boone has agreed to a number of infrastructure improvements to attract Daisy’s investment and over 250 jobs. Stine says Daisy is “an incredibly well run company” and its $708 million project is by far the largest capital investment the community has seen.

The headquarters of Daisy Brands is in Dallas, Texas, and the company currently operates plants in Arizona, Ohio and Texas.

(By Jim Turbes, KWBG, Boone)