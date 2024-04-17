Drake football hopes to “Raise the Bar”

Drake football coach Todd Stepsis says the Bulldogs are using a new motto during spring drills. After going a combined 5-17 in 2021 and 2022 the Bulldogs used “Be the Change” as inspiration and they responded by going 8-0 in winning the Pioneer Football League title and advancing to the FCS playoffs. Their new motto is “Raise the Bar”.

“The first team ever to make the FCS playoffs and now maybe we can be the first team to win a postseason game”, said Stepsis. “It would be neat to raise the bar and continue to do things we have never done before.”

The defense is experienced and returns several starters from last year’s unit that surrendered only nine touchdowns in eight league games and quarterback Luke Bailey returns after throwing for more than 25 hundred yards and 16 touchdowns. Bailey was a second team All-PFL selection and is part of a battle-scarred senior class that Stepsis calls the strength of the team.

“They handled the adversity and experienced success”, added Stepsis. “They also know that just because you climb the mountain you don’t get to live up there. You need to come back down to square one and start all over again.”

Drake’s spring game is Saturday.