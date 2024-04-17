Police say man who went to use Iowa library’s phone had guns, meth

Authorities say a man who went to the Forest City Public Library to use the library’s phone to call police now faces gun and drug-related charges.

Forest City’s police chief says the man told library staff he’d had a fight with his roommate and needed to call police. A library employee asked the man to wait outside while she called police and, when officers arrived, they found the man was carrying a long gun wrapped in some jackets, a loaded handgun and ammunition as well as some meth in his backpack. Forest City’s police chief says it appears the man didn’t intend to use the guns and may have stuffed all his possessions in the backpack after the argument with his roommate.

Hery Geovanny Rodriguez-Ayala has been charged with drug possession as well as driving while barred and being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. All are misdemeanors.

(By A.J. Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)