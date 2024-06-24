Officials say suspect in SW Iowa bank robbery died by suicide

State officials say the suspect in a southwest Iowa bank robbery died by suicide in a farm field.

According to an Iowa Department of Public Safety news release, a man walked into the Iowa State Savings Bank in Lenox at about 1:30 Monday afternoon and demanded money. He left on a motorcycle, was chased into the neighboring county, crashed into a farm field and started running.

Officers from four county sheriff’s departments and the Iowa State Patrol surrounded the field.

The Creston News Advertiser reports authorities used a drone to speak to the man, who responded that he would take his own life. The state agency’s news release indicates the suspect fired one shot and died of a self-inflicted wound. The Creston newspaper has identified the man as 45 year old Steven Sapp, a man from Nebraska with a criminal record.

Several media reports from more than a decade ago show Sapp did time in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a man to death with a pocket knife in southern Missouri in 2008. In 2013, Sapp was convicted of robbing a Pizza Hut in southwest Nebraska and beating two female employees at the restaurant. He was released from a Nebraska prison in 2022 after serving nine years on a 21 year sentence.