Company receives state tax incentives for Boone County expansion

A central Iowa company is receiving state incentives to expand its business. Iowa Economic Development Authority spokesperson, Kanan Kappelman says the company acquired 80 acres of land for the project in Boone County.

“MG Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company. They manufacture and distribute animal treatments, which include plasma, antibody products, and anti-venom. So they’re they’re planning on making a five million dollar capital investment,” she says. The project involves two buildings, including a 20,000-square-foot multi-level facility for research, manufacturing and office space.. The other building is a six-thousand-square-foot animal care facility.

Kappelman says there will be a small addition to the company’s workforce. “This project involves eight new jobs and the Iowa Economic Development Board awarded the company $231,000 in tax benefits,” Kappelman says. The jobs will pay more than 31 dollars an hour.