Ottumwa woman faces felony charges after fatal house fire

A southeast Iowa woman has been charged with murder in connection to a Sunday morning house fire.

Authorities say fire crews were dispatched to a residence in Ottumwa based on the report of a heavy fire. Two people were in the home at the time of the blaze. One person was able to escape but 59-year-old Ernest Wilson of Ottumwa died.

Thirty-one-year-old Ashley Lankford of Ottumwa was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson, attempted murder, first-degree criminal mischief, and animal abuse. Lankford is currently in the Wapello County Jail. Her bond has been set at $1 million. The fire remains under investigation.