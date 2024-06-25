Sioux Center brothers return to national TV to show off domino skills

Twin brothers from northwest Iowa will appear on tonight’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” displaying their abilities in the building of intricate patterns with dominos — and then letting them tumble.

Alex Koops of Sioux Center says he and his brother Derek grew up watching the show, so it’s a thrill to be featured guests. Koops says they’ve gained some celebrity status after winning the FOX Network’s “Domino Masters” in 2022. “There are a lot of kids that loved watching us, come up and tell us about how much they loved our domino topples,” Koops says. “That also led into library programs so that was really cool. We could set up a demonstration. A lot of people came and watched those, a lot of kids, so it was cool showing off.”

The twins have just shy of 200,000 followers on YouTube with 45-million views, and close to 60,000 followers on TikTok. For tonight’s show, Koops says they flew to LA in April and spent a week there. They had one full day to set up their topple for the recording of the episode. Because their setup was extensive, theirs was the first act to go, but it won’t necessarily be the first act that is broadcast tonight. Koops says the setup was a unique experience for them.

“The cool thing about it was, I think the last hour we spent building was when the audience started coming back, so we had probably like two- or 3,000 people just watching us build,” he says. “Just that was for sure a different experience and then during the topple, I think it was the most we’ve ever performed in front of two- or 3,000 people.” The only interaction they had with the celebrity judges was during the interview before and after the topple.

Off stage, the twins enjoyed mingling with other contestants and really enjoyed interacting with the host, Terry Crews. “We didn’t have quite as much time as we were given on ‘Domino Masters’ for this audition and it’s just the two of us, so it’s not quite as spectacular as maybe those fields, but I’m still really proud of what we came up with,” Koops says, “so I think everyone will enjoy it.” The brothers could not disclose whether they get to move on in the competition.

“America’s Got Talent” airs at 7 p.m on NBC.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)