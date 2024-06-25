Trial of alleged Algona cop killer delayed by flooding

The first-degree murder trial for the man accused of killing Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram last September will -not- start today due to flooding in northwest Iowa.

Attorneys for Kyle Lou Ricke asked for a continuance in the case on Monday, saying the flooding across the area could lead to problems with the jury pool.

Defense Attorney Matthew Pittenger argued many potential jurors may not be able to give their full attention to the case if they are dealing with flood issues at their home or business.

In her ruling, Judge Nancy Whittenburg cited safety concerns, not only the jury pool, but also for those traveling from Kossuth County to attend the trial.

Judge Whittenburg moved the trial to Dickinson County last month, after defense attorneys argued that Ricke would not be able to get a fair trial in Kossuth County, due to the publicity surrounding the case.

The trial is now scheduled to begin on Monday, July 8th at the Dickinson County Courthouse in Spirit Lake.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)