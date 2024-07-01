Iowa DOT crews running 11.5 hour shifts to remove Spencer flood debris

Stoplights in Spencer are back in action, but power is still out in many neighborhoods following flash flooding that hit the city ten days ago. Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars says initial estimates indicate 40% of homes in Spencer have flood damage.

“Some of our friends on the southside of the town who are without electricity still,” he says, “and we even have some pockets on the north side of town that don’t have electricity.”

FEMA representatives went door-to-door in southeast Spencer on Saturday. Bomgaars says the latest tally shows nearly 1500 Spencer residents have applied in person or online for some form of federal assistance.

Iowa Department of Transportation dump trucks started hauling debris out of Spencer this weekend. Kevin Robinson, the deputy city manager in Spencer, says the first DOT crews who rolled into Spencer on Saturday collected 152 loads of debris — including 350 appliances from the north-central area of Spencer. “Their run time is going to be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.,” Robinson says. “They work straight through. They don’t take breaks. They eat their meals in transit.”

Some Clay County residents who live outside of Spencer have brought their flood-damaged debris into Spencer for disposal, but Clay County officials say residents in rural areas can also arrange for crews to pick up flood debris at their homes.

(By George Bower, KICD, Spencer)