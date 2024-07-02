Much of the state is in a flood watch or warning

Rainfall across the state this morning ranged from one to three inches, and National Weather Service Meteorologist Craig Cogil says more storms are on the way.

He say there will be areas of local heavy rainfall along with the potential for severe weather with damaging winds and even a tornado. Cogil says we’ll get a day off and then the rain could return for Independence Day.

“Relatively nice day for Wednesday, temperatures rebounding up into the middle 80s, however we’re looking at the threat of more showers and storms as we head into the Fourth of July,” he says. Flood watches or warnings are posted for around two-thirds of the state from central Iowa south to the boarder and then over to eastern Iowa.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)