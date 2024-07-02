Smithfield closing Altoona plant that employs 314

Smithfield — the world’s largest pork producer — will close its ham deboning plant in Altoona August 30 and shift production to plants in South Dakota, Nebraska and Illinois.

*

Over 300 employees work at the central Iowa plant. The company is offering them severance pay and jobs in other Smithfield facilities.

mithfield employs over 4000 people in Iowa. It operates food proeessing plants in Carroll, Denison, Des Moines, Mason City, Orange City, Sioux Center and Sioux City. The company also owns hog farms in the state.