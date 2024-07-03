Rain may dampen Independence Day festivities

Iowans’ plans for Fourth of July picnics and fireworks shows could fizzle as forecasters say rain showers are likely tomorrow in wide areas of the state.

Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says parts of Iowa will see scattered rain in the morning, carrying over into more drenchings in the afternoon.

“Unfortunately, it looks like some of those are going to linger into the evening. Maybe some of the holiday festivities — I don’t know if they’ll be postponed, but something to keep in mind, especially if you live in far northern Iowa or even along that Highway 20 corridor,” Vachalek says. “Farther south and west, the rain may break a bit here in the evening hours.”

Forecast models show there’s the potential for severe weather in the approaching storms, with what’s described as a “marginal risk” for lightning, and worse.

“The system that’s rolling through may bring enough energy with it to produce some afternoon storms that could have either a little bit of hail, some wind, or maybe an isolated tornado,” Vachalek says. “It’s not a high threat by any means for any of those three factors or items, but just something to keep in mind.”

Storms that rolled across the state last night dumped large amounts of rain in some regions, with Indianola reporting more than five inches of rain over 12 hours.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)